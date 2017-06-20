18 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Whose Democracy Is It Anyway? Home Affairs' Chilling Move On Your Money, and Your Freedom

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Within 10 years Home Affairs wants to be at the centre of South Africa's security and economic development. To fulfil its vision, the department's recently published discussion document proposes raising own funds by requiring institutions from public schools and hospitals, universities - but also banks, conveyance attorneys and airlines - to verify a person's identity against a fee with Home Affairs' biometric database before accessing services. The document also proposes raising funds through "identity verification provided to the commercial sector". This move into the heart of government's security cluster may just turn into a nightmare. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The upcoming ANC policy conference will discuss what the governing party in its Peace and Security Discussion Document released earlier this year argues is the repositioning of a misunderstood administrative department into one "fully integrated into the security cluster" with its own fundraising capacity: "The sale of identity services and products would be another large revenue stream... " If the policy conference agrees, the issue will be up for adoption at the December ANC national and elective conference as an official policy of the governing ANC.

But the process of moving Home Affairs from the governance to the security Cabinet cluster has...

South Africa

'Stop Looting Our Shops' Demand Immigrants

"Afrophobia is a crime" and "Stop looting our shops". These were some of the signs carried by protesters at Parliament… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.