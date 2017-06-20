analysis

Within 10 years Home Affairs wants to be at the centre of South Africa's security and economic development. To fulfil its vision, the department's recently published discussion document proposes raising own funds by requiring institutions from public schools and hospitals, universities - but also banks, conveyance attorneys and airlines - to verify a person's identity against a fee with Home Affairs' biometric database before accessing services. The document also proposes raising funds through "identity verification provided to the commercial sector". This move into the heart of government's security cluster may just turn into a nightmare. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The upcoming ANC policy conference will discuss what the governing party in its Peace and Security Discussion Document released earlier this year argues is the repositioning of a misunderstood administrative department into one "fully integrated into the security cluster" with its own fundraising capacity: "The sale of identity services and products would be another large revenue stream... " If the policy conference agrees, the issue will be up for adoption at the December ANC national and elective conference as an official policy of the governing ANC.

But the process of moving Home Affairs from the governance to the security Cabinet cluster has...