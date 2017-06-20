South Africa: 'Radical Economic Transformation' in the Mining Sector May Prove Unconstitutional

Photo: Amplats

Khomanani platinum mine in South Africa (file photo).

analysis

The new "top-up" provision in the latest Mining Charter recently gazetted may prove to be unconstitutional, and may lead to further expensive legal action by the industry.

Since the call for comments on the draft Mining Charter in April 2016, the industry's key concern has been the targets set for ownership by black people (previously "historically disadvantaged South Africans") and whether the concept of "once empowered always empowered" will be recognised.

The latest Mining Charter, published on 15 June 2017, has set the target for black ownership at 30%, and emphasises that owners must be black entrepreneurs, employees and communities. Black entrepreneurs must hold a minimum of 14% of the 30% black ownership requirement in a mining company. Employees and the community must each hold at least 8% of the 30%.

The latest Mining Charter has strictly excluded the concept of "once empowered always empowered", which many in the industry argued was incorporated into the 2010 Mining Charter. Instead, it has introduced the controversial "top-up" provision. Mining companies have to ensure their corporate structures include black entrepreneurs, employees and communities. But now, they also have to re-empower their corporate structures when empowerment shareholders sell their stake in the company. Companies...