20 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Amu to Host Int'l Sustainable Water Resource Dev't Conference

By Sintayehu Tamirat

Arba Minch University (AMU) said it is to host the 17th International Conference on Sustainable Water Resource Development from June 23-24, 2017.

University Water Resource Research Centre Director Dr. Eng. Abdella Kemal told The Ethiopian Herald yesterday that the conference will create an opportunity to entertain high level discussion and decisions on international agendas on water resource.

"The nation would take the very research findings and recommendations from the international and local researchers and research institutes to properly tap its abundant water resources ," he added.

Among the major thematic areas of the conference are hydrology and integrated water resource management, renewable energy, irrigation and drainage, water supply and sanitation, and emerging challenges, according to the director.

The rationale behind organizing the conference is the university's ambition, as a pioneering university in the nation, to carry out and disseminate research in water area. It also aspires to raise its core value of globalizing the university, he noted.

Several international, continental and local universities, research institutions and researchers have so far submitted their dissertations as per the university's choice emphasizing their national values, Dr. Eng. Abdela noted.

