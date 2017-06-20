Ghana: Vice President Leads Delegation to China

press release

A high-powered government delegation led by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will be visiting China from Tuesday, June 20, to Sunday, June 29, 2017.

Members of the delegation include the Senior Minister and the Transport and other key sector Ministers. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relationship which has existed between the two countries for several centuries.

The delegation will visit the Vice President of the China Development Bank to see how the business environment could be sanitized to be more mutually beneficial to the two countries. As part of the visit, the delegation would also hold talks with the Chinese political environment to enrich their political relationships.

The Minister for Information, Hon. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, who made this known at a news conference in Accra, yesterday, indicated that China had become an important trade destination for Ghanaian businesses, hence the need for government to explore more business opportunities in that country.

Mr Abdul-Hamid disclosed that trade between Ghana and China had increased from about 100 million US dollars in the year 2000 to about 5.9 US billion dollars currently. He noted that the Chinese government was funding projects in the Railway and Transport sectors through the Exim Bank.

The Railway sector, the Minster said, was a major sector underlining the development agenda of government as an alternative means of transportation, and this, he said, had necessitated the need to bring in more investors to boost the industry.

Source: ISD (Doris Sodjah)