Ethiopia: Thrilling Matches Await As EPL a Game Away From Conclusion

Sidama Coffee are third in the table on 48 points from 28 games. They will take on Dedebit on Wednesday at the Addis Ababa Stadium

This season's Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) football club competition, the country's elite league, is just one match away from conclusion.

All through the champions and one relegated side are known but the fight to avoid relegation as the second and third team's looks extremely exciting and thrilling.

In the aftermath of the 28-week games that took place last week Thursday and Friday the excitement has dramatically increased.

Look at these facts: Electric 2 Woldiya City 0, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 2 Coffee 0, Jimma Ababuna 2 Hawassa City 0 and Fasil City 0 Dire Dawa 0.

Following this result, Commercial Bank remain 15th on 31 points from 29 games, Dire Dawa City stand 14th on 32 points from 29 games, Jimma Ababuna have equal 32 games from 29 games and Electric collected 32 points from 29 games.

Electric, Jimma Ababuna, Dire Dawa City and Commercial Bank are now fighting to avoid relegation. Three teams including the already demoted Addis side will be relegated at the end of this decisive match.

Electric will face Hawassa City while Commercial Bank will take on the champions St. George. A win alone will not save Commercial Bank from relegation.

If Commercial Bank win their total point will be 34 while a win will give Electric 35 points. So the survival of Commercial Bank depends on the results of Dire Dawa City and Jimma Ababuna.

Mathematically speaking the winner in a match between Dire Dawa City and Jimma Ababuna will survive on 35 points. If they finish their encounter with a draw it will give full advantage to Commercial Bank.

Assume Commercial Bank collect the full three points they will gain 34 points. Assume also the match between Dire Dawa City and Jimma Ababuna ended with a draw, both will have equal 33 points. If this happens both will go down to the lower division. That will give relief for Commercial Bank.

The end of the Ethiopian Premier League competition has created such thrilling and most exciting scenarios rarely found in the football competition. For football this kind of thrill is important to attract the hearts of spectators.

Getaneh Kbede of Dedebit is the leading scorer with 22 goals while the distant second is Salhadin Seid of St. George with 15 goals. Getaneh has all the chance to break the country's 24 goals record held by Yordanos Abay 20 years ago if he scores in their two remaining matches more than two goals.