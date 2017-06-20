Ethiopia: Tourism, Hospitality Sector Perform Well Despite Challenges

The tourism and hospitality sector secured two-billion Birr revenue during the last nine months of this fiscal year while about 700,000 tourists visited the country.

The sound tourism development and other policies, the expansion of star-rated hotels as well as strong public private partnerships are among the drivers for the thriving tourism sector, Culture and Tourism Ministry Public and International Relations Director Gezahagn Abate told The Ethiopian Herald.

The works undertaken so far has also triggered increased quality in the sector's service provision, he added.

Moreover, the Ethiopian Tourism Transformation Council which is headed by Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn has been doing its level best aiming to tap the immense tourism potentials of the country, he said.

The sector is also set to earn more by the next fiscal year which starts in just two weeks.

He said the striving to bridge the skilled human power rift would continue with increased fervor.

Catering and Tourism Training Institute has also intensified its task of producing competent human power, Institute Public and International Relations Head Dr. Kibrework Lemma told this reporter.

The Institute trained over 1,200 trainees last year, and the professionals would hopefully ensure quality in the sector, she added.

"Currently over 2,300 students are pursuing their studies in various tourism fields, while efforts are underway to upgrade the Institute to University College."

For his part, Ethiopian Tourism Organization Public and International Relations Director Getnet Yigzaw said that the organization's move in marketing and promotion as well as new tourist destinations development would continue inspiring the sector's growth.

He also expressed hope that the tourism sector would further show expansion owing to the growing successes of the Ethiopian Airlines which is connecting the country, and Africa to the rest of the world, it was learnt.

Getnet was an unequivocal to state that the nation's annual tourism earning is far below average compared to the number of its UNSECO inscribed tangible and intangible heritages as well as many more others.

Regarding the new national tourism brand, Ethiopia, Land of Origins, he said massive campaigns have been carried out to promote the brand worldwide. "The brand in turn is promoting the countless heritages."

The tourism sector would contribute a great share to the national GDP fuelling job creation and foreign earning in the new fiscal year, according to the officials.

The past unrest in some parts of Oromia and Amhara states was a major setback until the country came to normalcy following the declaration of state of emergency.

In addition, limitations in tourism professionals, low level domestic tourism, among others, were also challenges to the sector during the stated period.