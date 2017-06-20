Ethiopia: St. George to Face Congo's AS Vita Today

Salhadin who scored the winner against DR Congo's AS Vita is hopeful to get the net again

Ethiopian representatives Saint George travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday to take on AS Vita today, Tuesday, in their CAF Champions League Group C second leg.

In the first leg held in Addis Ababa, St. George had a narrow 1- 0 margin win over AS Vita with a goal from Salhadin Seid in the second half.

Before departure the scorer Salhadin said that they are travelling to Congo to collect the full three points to keep our second position in Group C.

So far Esperance of Tunisia are the Group C leaders on 7 points and the South African side Mamelodi Sundowns are third on four points.

The second placed St. George have five points while DR Congo's AS Vita are the bottom side without a point. All four teams in Group C played equal three games.

St. George Assistant Coach Fasil Tekalign said that his side are in tough Group C along with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa. Tunisia is the football super power of Africa. Comparing to these giants, debutants St George are not matching partners.

"A couple of days ahead of our travel to Congo we had local match against Addis Ababa City. We used that as a training game for our preparation for the decisive match against Vita," Fasil said.

He added: We are very keen to take the full three points from this away match. Both our opponents Esperance and Mamelodi Sundowns took three points on Congo's home pitch. Getting similar result will surely make us tough contenders against the two giants.

In his view playing away match is, in almost all cases, difficult. "Playing against the home crowed making easy victory is not possible but we try to do everything possible to achieve high. For us the Tuesday play is a do or die encounter," Fasil remarked.

Fasil's calculation is understandable. So far Esperance had two away matches of which they collected four points. One was a goalless draw with St. George in Addis Ababa and the other was a win over As Vita in Congo.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand drew goalless with St. George and collected the full three points beating Vita away and conceded a 2-1 defeat by Esperance.

From this it is possible to say that a win in Congo will put St. George on a stronger position.

After Tuesday encounter all four team will have two matches at hand. St. George will host the South African side Mamelodi Sundowns on home ground while they face the Tunisian Esperance in Tunis. Considering this, focussing on today's match is appropriate.

The other aspect that needs special attention is the position of DR Congo's AS Vita. They lost three matches in a row. To make matters worse they conceded two matches on their home ground. The Tuesday clash is the third on home venue.

Considering their three previous results advancing to the next round is an uphill campaign but they need some consolation for their fans. That makes the today's match extremely difficult.

St. George's assistant coach Faisil is fully aware of this episode. "We don't have any kind of underestimation or relaxation for Vita. They want to remain in the contest with wins. Plus there is a psychological aspect like we all do. Even if they are not able to qualify remaining tough contenders' gives you some satisfaction. We this in mind we expect tough confrontation on Tuesday and we are prepared for it," Fasil remarked.

St. George dropped four points in their first and second CAF Champions League matches. In their opener against Sundowns St. George managed a goalless tie. This was considered to be the best result against the title holders.

But to the disappointment of the of their fans St. George dropped another two points against the visiting Tunisian side Esperance finishing by the same goalless tie at the Addis Ababa stadium.

In our last week interview Fasil said in connection to this, "Dropping points on home ground forced us to lose our advantage. That was what happened last time. We missed good opportunity that could push us take the top spot in the group."

This is a new set up by CAF for the continental big club show. Accordingly group winners and runners up after six matches advance to the quarterfinals of a competition offering a record $2.5 million first prize this season.