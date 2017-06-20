South Africa: Fight Against Trio Crimes Yields Success - Trio Handed Lengthy Sentences

press release

The fight against Trio Crimes is gaining a momentum through successful; proactive and reactive Policing through-out the Province.

The Polokwane High Court handed a lengthy sentence to three accused aged between 32 and 38 years for the brutal killing of Mohammed Nawaz, a Pakistanian National during 2015.

On 2015-08-07 at about 18:00, the deceased was about to close his shop when five armed suspects stormed in and fatally shot him at Ga-Mashamothane Village in the Tubatse Policing Area outside Burgersfort

The accused Jeffrey Seerane aged 33 , Andrew Milanzi aged 32 and James Serake aged 38 years old were each sentenced as follows :

* Life imprisonment for murder.

* 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances

* Six (06) years imprisonment for attempted murder

During this incident, the accused started shooting randomly inside the shop killing the deceased instantly and his father and another witness sustained serious injuries and they were taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds and thereafter; the accused fled the scene with the deceased Toyota Hilux bakkie loaded with airtime vouchers, cigarettes, groceries and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Tubatse Police were summoned and followed up on all leads until the suspects were arrested. At the time of the arrest, a firearm and the stolen vehicle were recovered.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers has commended the Tubatse Police for their sterling investigative work and he further encouraged them to keep up the good work to ensure that all the Trio Crime perpetrators are removed from our streets.