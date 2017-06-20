Ghana: ECG Moves to Improve Power Supply in Kumasi

Kumasi — The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has embarked on an expansion project to improve power supply in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Mr. Erasmus Baidoo, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Manager of the company, explained that the 33,000-11,000 volts project started by the company is one of the major distribution lines which would help improve power supply to the city.

The project, he said, will provide reliable and stable power supply to help boost the economic growth of the city, and the region as a whole.

He disclosed that ECG had started with the expansion projects from Station 'B', which is at Ridge, to the Neoplan assembly plant near Abrepo Junction.

Mr. Baidoo revealed that the ECG would embark on overhead projects with its current major construction works, since underground projects are affected by encroachers and other telecommunications projects.