Ghana: Goil Adopts New Strategy to Maintain Market Shares

Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), the nation's foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC), is to introduce an upgraded electronic prepaid card to assist customers reduce the volume of physical cash business transactions.

The upgraded GOIL Advantage Cards (G-Cards) also seek to help existing and prospective customers manage fuel consumption and reduce waste.

Mr Alexander Josiah Adzew, GOIL's Chief Operating Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview; "The upgraded GOIL Advantage Card has special security features to protect the customers, as well as make easy mechanisms that would load cash onto the card at any GOIL Filling Station.

He said, based on customer feedback, which GOIL considers critical, it has acquired new electronic machines which would be out-doored soon at all GOIL service stations to facilitate the process of procuring fuel with the G-Card.

He said, currently, GOIL had initiated nationwide a training model for filling station attendants on the usage of the GOIL Prestigious Advantage Card, to ensure that customers were given first class and fast transaction time at the filling stations.

"We have reduced drastically the transaction time at the filling station, through efficient staff, effective network operations and customer friendly attendants."

Mr Adzew explained that the GOIL Advantage Cards were specific to each individual or vehicle, whether staff members or fleet vehicles, who will receive one customised card with name and/ or vehicle information embossed on the card.

He said the G-Cards had security features, including; a PIN number or a driver code, which must be entered before a transaction was authenticated, to protect the interest of customers, and also help individuals and corporate bodies manage fuel expenditure better.

Other features of the G-Card include Driver Code, Odometer Reading, Vehicle ID Relationship, unlimited number of swipes, embossed personal info on card, and loyalty points accrued on each sale.

Mr Adzew explained that customers could also verify transactions on an identify information receipt.

"The attendants will enter product, vehicle registration number, driver code and odometer reading on the terminal, and this will print on the receipt, as well as show on transaction records. This ensures that cards are only used for vehicles that are registered to them and no other," he said.

Mr Adzew said corporate clients might subscribe to the GOIL web access facility, which enables transport managers to have real-time access to all the transactions that were done over - Card transaction details, summary, daily balances, view locations of transactions, and generate reports.

