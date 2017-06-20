Ghana: Oli Best Road Safety Organisation Poised to Keep Roads Safe

Oli Best Road Safety Organisation, a private non-governmental organisation (NGO) which offers education on road safety and traffic management, is to step up its mandate to keep the roads safe.

Mr. Richard Karikari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, which was adjudged the Best Road Safety Advocate in 2015, the very year it was formed, says its priority is to ensure absolute safety on the roads.

He said the NGO, duly registered with the Registrar General's Department since August 2015, when it was issued with a Certificate of Incorporation and Certificate to Commence Business, would recruit more hands to enable it implement its mandate.

The CEO disclosed that his outfit had already taken its education campaign to schools and churches to make a greater impact.

He said Oli Best Road Safety Organisation operates in direct link with the Police Service, Fire Service, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ambulance Service, Ghana Highways Authority, Urban Roads, and Road Safety Commission to ensure safety of the roads.

The Operations of the organisation have been endorsed by Ing. Samuel Obeng Asiamah, Ashanti Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Commission, which is mandated to promote and coordinate road safety activities in Ghana.