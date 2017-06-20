Ghana: Japan Motors, Stanbic Collaborate to Launch Auto Financing

Ghana's automobile industry has been boosted with the launch of an auto financing promo by Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC), in collaboration with Stanbic Bank.

Known as O percent deposit, the new promo will now allow customers to purchase any of JMTC's products, such as Nissan, Foton and Yamaha, without making any deposit, and with the financing to be spread over 60 months.

Launching the promo at JMTC's new showroom at the Silver Star Tower in Accra, Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Nissan Brand, JMTC, observed that one major concern in the automobile business was financing, as such, partnering Stanbic Bank to run this promo will enable the company fulfill its objective of making purchasing of brand new Nissan, Yamaha and Foton vehicles stress free.

"This is a long outstanding promo, and we hope it will bring relief to customers who want to own any brand of our flagship Nissan, Foton and Yamaha, and enjoy same warranty of three years and after-sales service support.

Stanbic Bank is a trusted bank with the best rates and vast experience in the auto financing sector, as such, we are proud to partner such [an] institution."

Mr. Kabbara seized the occasion to announce an on-going promo on two most-selling SUVs in the Nissan brand. The Nissan Patrol Y61, with a GH¢10,000 discount, and the latest Nissan X-Trail, discounted for GH¢7,500, informing that aside the discount, Stanbic Bank will spread the payment plan and make it easy to purchase, as part of the O percent deposit promo.

Mrs. Wendy Nelly Sarpong, Manager in charge of Vehicle & Asset Financing at Stanbic Bank, in her address, reiterated the bank's experience in auto financing, coupled with the best interest rate, and was proud to partner JMTC to run the promo, disclosing that the uniqueness of the new promo meant customers can now decide what they want, for the bank to tailor their needs.

The event brought together gurus in the automobile industry. New and existing models of Nissan and Foton available for customers to choose were presented by Mr. Wasim Deen Ahmed, Sales Manager, Nissan, and Mr. Abdul Rahaman Osman, Foton Brand Sales Manager, respectively. Also present to usher guests to JMTC's range of vehicles included, Mr. Imad Antoine Ghorayeb, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mrs. Hilda Peasah, Marketing Manager, and Mrs. Mabel Offei, Yamaha Product Manager.

In an interview, Mrs. Hilda Peasah emphasised the new promo is presented to change the culture of auto financing, by giving flexibility to a payment plan for its customers. "This is a way of also saying thank you to our customers for their loyalty over the years."