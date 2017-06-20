19 June 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Find Calls for Probe Into Voter Roll 'Irregularity'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip T. Singbah

The National Program Officer of the Foundation for International Dignity (FIND), Aaron Juakollie, is calling for an investigation to establish the cause of the omission of several names and photographs from the provisional voter roll.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) last week concluded the Exhibition of the Provisional Voter roll with complaints that names and photos of thousands of registrants did not appear on the roll.

In response to the complaints, NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoyah announced that irrespective of the irregularities, all those holding the commission's voter cards will be allowed to vote.

However, Juakollie believes the NEC Chairman's statement undermines the essence of the Exhibition and was troubling for the democratic process.

Juakollie said it is necessary for the commission to investigate what led to the names and photographs of thousands of registrants not appearing in the provisional voter roll, instead of Cllr. Korkoyah and his team assuming the cause of the problem.

He said the arrest of several persons for double registration by the Liberia National Police and non-Liberian citizens by the Liberia Immigration Service during the voter registration were evidences that the provisional voter roll needed to have been carefully scrutinized by the public.

The FIND official also wants NEC to publish the total number of people captured in the provisional voter roll as well as those who were left out.

Liberia

Total Nonsense!

National Elections Commission or NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya has reacted sharply to public criticism here… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.