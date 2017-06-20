Liberia: Find Calls for Probe Into Voter Roll 'Irregularity'

The National Program Officer of the Foundation for International Dignity (FIND), Aaron Juakollie, is calling for an investigation to establish the cause of the omission of several names and photographs from the provisional voter roll.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) last week concluded the Exhibition of the Provisional Voter roll with complaints that names and photos of thousands of registrants did not appear on the roll.

In response to the complaints, NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoyah announced that irrespective of the irregularities, all those holding the commission's voter cards will be allowed to vote.

However, Juakollie believes the NEC Chairman's statement undermines the essence of the Exhibition and was troubling for the democratic process.

Juakollie said it is necessary for the commission to investigate what led to the names and photographs of thousands of registrants not appearing in the provisional voter roll, instead of Cllr. Korkoyah and his team assuming the cause of the problem.

He said the arrest of several persons for double registration by the Liberia National Police and non-Liberian citizens by the Liberia Immigration Service during the voter registration were evidences that the provisional voter roll needed to have been carefully scrutinized by the public.

The FIND official also wants NEC to publish the total number of people captured in the provisional voter roll as well as those who were left out.