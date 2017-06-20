Liberia: Judge Kontoe Harps On Pre-Trial Conference

The Presiding Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Montserrado County, Boima Kontoe, has described pre-trial conference as a docket control mechanism that reduces time for the litigation of cases.

He, therefore, wants lawyers to appreciate and develop interest in it.

Delivering his charge during the opening of the court for the June 2017 Term, Judge Kontoe promised to ensure the implementation of pre-trial conferences where legal issues, the importance of a witness' testimony in a particular case as well as surety of the lawyer being in contact with his witnesses, will be addressed before having the case assigned for trial.

He also announced the institution of "A roadmap conference" that will further verify whether a particular case has met the requirements of both the pe-trial and roadmap conferences for the assignment of a case.

Judge Kontoe vowed to, in keeping with law, fine lawyers who will fail to honor any of the conferences.

He acknowledged that 42-days are "too little" to reduce the docket of a court that receives an average of 10 cases per day.

Meanwhile, Judge Kontoe has vowed to drastically deal with lawyers and jurors caught in acts that undermine the integrity of the judiciary.

He also ordered that the doors of the Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice be open not later than 8:30 a.m. daily.

Responding, both Deputy Justice Minister Joseph Fayiah and the Vice President of the Liberia National Bar Association, Bima Lansanah, praised Judge Kontoe for his stand on both the pre-trial and roadmap conferences, terming his decision as a show of his preparedness to effectively adjudicate cases on the already crowded court docket.