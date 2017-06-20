Liberia: Malhok Official Vows to Promote Maternal Health in Bong

The Executive Director of the MALHOK Foundation says his organization will work robustly with the government and partners in the fight against maternal and new born deaths in the country.

According to Randolph Kolleh, a more concentrated approach involving community participation is crucial in the fight against maternal and new born deaths.

Mr. Kolleh made the pledge Saturday during the formal launch of the MALHOK Foundation in Gbarnga.

Kolleh said in its collaboration with other institutions, the MALHOK Foundation is focused on addressing the key social factors causing maternal and new born deaths in the country.

He said the Foundation will work with various community structures, including trained traditional midwives, community health volunteers, most especially pregnant women and their family members, so that every pregnant woman will give birth at a health facility.

Kolleh said the Foundation will also establish community and school clubs to train volunteers to encourage heath facility delivery and increase discussions surrounding teenage pregnancy and its consequences.

He said the foundation will work with community residents, government and other organizations to ensure its target in the fight against maternal and new born deaths is achieved.

"MALHOK Foundation envisages a society in which every mother and child has the right to live during and after child birth," Kolleh said, noting that "children who are victims of maternal mortality have equal opportunities to education, healthcare and improved livelihoods. This vision is only obtainable through various, specific and smart objectives."

"In Liberia, according to research, the major causes of maternal death include postpartum haemorrhage, sepsis (infection) complicated by limited access to skilled delivery (46%), limited or no access to emergency obstetric care, inadequate family planning services and highteenage pregnancy.

"The local statistics in Bong County on maternal death supports these findings, in 2016, there were 42 maternal deaths in the county, 8 of those were caused by postpartum haemorrhage, and 33 about 78.6% were women with age range of 16-20.

"This justifies that there is high rate of maternal death among young women, and that teenage pregnancy is a major contributing factor. Health facilities have constantly expressed late referral of patients from communities to facilities as a serious challenge in the fight against maternal death," he stressed.

The launching ceremony of the MALHOK Foundation was attended by several community residents, including pregnant women, the regional coordinator of WHO, Lucina Soro, NAYMOTE Executive Director Eddie Jarwolo, members of the Armed Forces of Liberia and health workers.