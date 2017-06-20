Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Consoles Germany On Death of Ex-Chancellor Kohl

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a Message of Condolence to her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmiere, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, following the passing of ex-German Chancellor, Mr. Helmut Kohl, in Ludwigshafen, Germany last weekend.

Former chancellor Kohl, who presided over Germany's reunification at the end of the Cold War died at the age of 87 on Friday, June 16.

Together with Russia's Mikhail Gorbachev and other world leaders, he successfully brought an end to the Cold War, the end of Soviet domination of eastern Europe, and the reunification of West Germany with the former Moscow-dominated East Germany.

Mr. Kohl was the longest-serving chancellor of the postwar era, serving from 1982 to 1998.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf said the Government and people of Liberia are deeply saddened by the death of ex-German Chancellor Kohl.

"We recalled vividly the many contributions of the late Helmut Kohl, when he served as Chancellor of West Germany; most prominently, was when he presided over global efforts to end the cold war, and became the chief architect of Germany's reunification," she noted.

She stressed that admirably, the late German Chancellor was accredited for dedicating most of his political life to the rebuilding of Germany, and inspired a united Europe and the creation of the Euro.

"Germany has lost an astute and renowned statesman; a hero and a man of exemplary leadership and dedication," the Liberian leader indicated, adding that his passing is a great loss not only to the people of Germany but to the entire world and his indelible imprint will certainly live on.

On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in her own name, President Sirleaf expressed deepest condolences to her counterpart, Mr. Steinmiere, and through him, to the industrial people of Germany, and particularly, to the family of the deceased. She prayed that God grants him all the fortitude to endure this period of grave loss.