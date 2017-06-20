19 June 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Consoles Germany On Death of Ex-Chancellor Kohl

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a Message of Condolence to her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmiere, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, following the passing of ex-German Chancellor, Mr. Helmut Kohl, in Ludwigshafen, Germany last weekend.

Former chancellor Kohl, who presided over Germany's reunification at the end of the Cold War died at the age of 87 on Friday, June 16.

Together with Russia's Mikhail Gorbachev and other world leaders, he successfully brought an end to the Cold War, the end of Soviet domination of eastern Europe, and the reunification of West Germany with the former Moscow-dominated East Germany.

Mr. Kohl was the longest-serving chancellor of the postwar era, serving from 1982 to 1998.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf said the Government and people of Liberia are deeply saddened by the death of ex-German Chancellor Kohl.

"We recalled vividly the many contributions of the late Helmut Kohl, when he served as Chancellor of West Germany; most prominently, was when he presided over global efforts to end the cold war, and became the chief architect of Germany's reunification," she noted.

She stressed that admirably, the late German Chancellor was accredited for dedicating most of his political life to the rebuilding of Germany, and inspired a united Europe and the creation of the Euro.

"Germany has lost an astute and renowned statesman; a hero and a man of exemplary leadership and dedication," the Liberian leader indicated, adding that his passing is a great loss not only to the people of Germany but to the entire world and his indelible imprint will certainly live on.

On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in her own name, President Sirleaf expressed deepest condolences to her counterpart, Mr. Steinmiere, and through him, to the industrial people of Germany, and particularly, to the family of the deceased. She prayed that God grants him all the fortitude to endure this period of grave loss.

Liberia

Total Nonsense!

National Elections Commission or NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya has reacted sharply to public criticism here… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.