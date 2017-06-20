19 June 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Bong Cho Appeals to Aggrieved Africare Health Workers

By Philip T. Singbah

Bong County Health Officer (CHO), Dr. Gabriel Logan is appealing to health workers at Africare-sponsored health facilities in the County to exercise restraint as the organization is doing everything to settle their arrears.

Last week, nurses and support staff working at Africare-sponsored health facilities in Bong County threatened to stage a go slow in demand of four months of salary arrears.

But speaking to the Liberia News Agency Monday, Dr. Logan said authorities of Africare have informed him that two of the four months salary arrears owed the aggrieved health workers was ready to be paid.

Dr. Logan quoted Africare as saying the balance will be made available in three weeks.

The Bong County Health Officer called on those planning to strike to be patient as the organization was doing everything to settle its obligation to them.

Dr. Logan described Africare as "a true partner" to the country's health sector and assured that his office will work with the organization to ensure resolution of the problem.

