Liberia: Controversial Residency Clause Ensnares Presidential Aspirants

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has dropped a bombshell that may entrap aspirants running for to be President or Vice President of Liberia in the October 10, 2017 elections.

In a five-point "public service announcement" published in a local daily Monday, the Commission said "Aspirants for President and Vice President MUST be resident in Liberia for not less than 10 years prior o the elections."

The announcement comes amid the on-going candidate nomination exercise which started at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville outside Monrovia on Monday, June 19 and ends July 11.

The announcement which is in conformity with the 10-year-residency clause as enshrined in the 1986 Liberian Constitution, could handicap some candidates as evidenced by the fact that they have not lived in the country for the required period to contest the presidency or be Vice Presidential running mates.

The Commission further announced that persons seeking the presidency or legislative seats MUST be Liberians, and taxpayers.

According to the NEC, a person contesting the legislative seat must have attained the age of 25 years, while presidential and vice presidential candidates must have attained 35 years of age, adding that representative candidates must be domiciled in the constituency one year prior to the elections.

According to the announcement, applicants wishing to be nominated for the 2017 Presidential and Representatives Elections MUST appear in person during the nomination period.

In the wake of the Commission's announcement that aspirants for the presidency must be Liberians, another headache for certain candidates is the unresolved controversy about allegation that they are non-Liberian carrying United States passports.

It can be recalled that in its 2016 annual report on Liberia's electoral system for 2017, the Governance Commission recommended to the NEC that the 10-year residency clause be suspended in order to ensure full participation of all in the ensuing elections.

That recommendation sparked debates and controversies within the political landscape of Liberia, leaving all in suspense as to whether or not the Commission will make a determination.

The residency clause was also a contentious issue during the 2005 presidential election but had to be dropped so as to create a level playing field against the backdrop of a country coming out of a protracted civil war that kept many out of the country.