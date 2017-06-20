Ghana: Mamtech Holds 95th Graduation Ceremony

The Mampong Technical College of Education (MAMTECH), established in 1922, has held its 95th Graduation Ceremony, with a call on the government to come to its aid, with the provision of a new toilet facility for the school.

Addressing the graduation ceremony for 407 students, the Principal, Rev. Dr. Nyuieko Victor Avotri, bemoaned that although the current Students Representative Council (SRC) was working hard to support the college administration, the toilet facilities in MAMTECH were 'woefully inadequate'.

He appealed to the Mampong Municipal Assembly to come to their aid, by building a new toilet facility to address the current situation, saying: "The college, in this direction, wants to make a direct appeal to the Municipal Assembly for help."

Principal Nyuieko Victor Avotri expressed worry about the school's fence wall, which, he said, needed urgent attention.

He explained: "The college has become a serious thoroughfare, leading to persistent theft, noting that the College Guest House has repeatedly been burgled for about four times, leading to the loss of every item, including mattresses in the facility."

The MAMTECH Principal, hailed President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his promise of releasing the feeding grants for Colleges of Education, amid cheers from the graduands.

He told the function: "This college took delivery of its cheque on Wednesday, 7th June, 2017. We believe that this is the beginning of better days to come. We pray that all the good plans the government has for technical education will see the light of day, sooner than later."

He revealed that the government, through the Ministry of Education, has hinted of establishing nine other technical colleges of education, using MAMTECH as a centre of excellence.

As a result, the Principal has directed that the college be re-tooled with the requisite tools and equipment.

On investment and income generation, the college head mentioned oil palm, resources centre/printing press, and solar light as areas for consideration.

The Principal expressed appreciation to the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Damahene, Nana Ofosu Sarpong, and their predecessors, together with the Council of Elders, for their constant support over the past 95 years, he thanked T-tel for supporting the school, stressing that through their professional development sessions, there has been a great improvement in tutors' lessons delivery over the period.

Nana Daasebre Osei Bonsu II congratulated the graduands, encouraging them to climb higher on the academic ladder.

He said: "As you are going out, you have to see yourself as role models, since society will be looking up to you, in that you have to let the world know that the knowledge you have acquired was never a waste.