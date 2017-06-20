7 June 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Bodyfuel Gh Opens First Brand Shop in East-Legon

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bodyfuel GH, an internationally acclaimed and accredited wholesaler of premium nutritional supplements and healthy lifestyle advocate, has opened its first brand shop in East-Legon to supply the Ghanaian market with wholesome and affordable food supplements.

The reputable brand aims to provide Ghanaians with assorted food supplements, ranging from men and women's protein drinks / powders, multivitamins, pre- and post-workout supplements, as well as other notable food supplements.

With this move, Bodyfuel GH, which previously did not have a structured facility in Ghana, hopes to consolidate its market share in the country.

In an interaction with the media, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bodyfuel GH, Charles Peprah, said: "The motivation to establish our first brand shop in Ghana stems from the fact that, our products have had a positive impact on the health of many people around the world, and we feel we need to consciously educate Ghanaians about the right supplements to use at the right point in time, to promote a healthy living."

The CEO believes Ghanaians have several reservations about taking food supplements, which were either totally false or exaggerated. "Food supplements are good for the body, but if not taken in the right dosage, may be harmful to an individual's health, so we do our best do inform our customers about the right quantity to take," Charles Peprah added.

Bodyfuel GH has well trained attendants, who will give the right directions to every consumer about any food supplement purchased from the new shop, in order to promote healthy lifestyles.

Patrons can find the shop at 71 Lagos Avenue at East-Legon, right next to the UBA Bank. Bodyfuel GH plans to open brand shops in other regions in a quest to promote healthy lifestyles amongst Ghanaians.

Ghana

All Must Crusade Against Child Labour - Bongo Dce

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bongo in the Upper East Region, Mr Ayinbisa Ayamga Peter, has called on students… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.