6 June 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Only Aggregate 6-42 Candidates Qualify for Free Shs

By Isaac Akwetey-Okunor

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, has indicated that even though the ruling government is determined to fulfill its campaign promise of free education, it would not be free for all.

According to the Minister, candidates with aggregates six to 42 would be beneficiaries, hence he urged students currently writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to do their best.

He stressed that this year, BECE students are going to be the first to enjoy the free Senior High Scholl (SHS) education, but they need to qualify first.

He this known when he and the East Akyem Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Twum Ampofo, visited two examination centres - Ofori Panin Senior High School and Abuakwa State College - to monitor the examination process.

The two charged the students to eschew any form of examination malpractice, which would not only bring subject their schools into disgrace, but result in the cancellation of their papers to their detriment.

