Ghana: Pass Mahama (Duty to Rescue) Act 2017

editorial

In memory of the late Capt. Maxwell Mahama, and as a contribution to stop the growing mob actions that often lead to loss of life, I am proposing a new law that would be called Mahama (Duty to Rescue) Act 2017. The legal brains can work out the fine provisions, but here are my layman's provisions, which should go a long way to deal with this canker:

Anyone who fails to render assistance to a person in danger will be found liable, and upon conviction, could face a term of imprisonment, a fine, or both. (As it is in France, Wikipedia)

It is forbidden to knowingly abandon people who are in life or health threatening situations, when the said people can't help themselves. (As it is in Russia, Wikipedia)

Every citizen is obligated to provide assistance in case of an accident or general danger. You will be immune from prosecution if assistance given in good faith, and following the reasonable man's (aka ordinary prudent man's) understanding of required measures, turns out to be harmful. (As it is in Germany, Wikipedia)

The first two provisions will ensure that anybody standing within, say, 20 metres of a person being attacked without intervening can be charged under the law.

This will achieve 2 things:

(a) If you can't help, walk away, so the actual perpetrators can easily be identified. This takes away the 'mob anonymity mentality', as fewer people would be willing to congregate around the perpetrators to give them that sense of anonymity.

(b) Knowing your proximity to the incident puts a legal obligation or will encourage you to make an effort to either intervene or assist in identifying the perpetrators. Helping to identify perpetrators, and reporting to the police, could serve as grounds for mitigation, even if you could not directly help.

The third provision will, in addition, help to stop the bizarre situation in Ghana, where people would steal from accident victims or vehicles, rather than help out.

This may also stop people who siphon fuel from fuel tankers that get involved in accidents.