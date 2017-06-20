Ghana: Fire Outbreaks in Ashanti Tumble

The Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO Robert Semekor Kwaku Fiadzo, says there has been a 47% (417) drop in fire outbreaks in the region. From 891 fire outbreaks recorded in the first five months of 2016, it has dropped to 474 in the first five months of 2017.

Commander Fiadzo revealed the new figures at an endurance walk for personnel of the service in Kumasi last Saturday, which also heralded a public fire awareness programme. Officers of the service were screened by a medical team from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to ascertain their level of fitness.

Mr Fiadzo also announced that four more new fire stations are to be established in Kumasi to boost fire-fighting in the Metropolis. The service currently operates six stations at Chirapatre (Headquarters), KMA (Kumasi City Fire Station), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Manhyia and Bremang, serving Kumasi and its environs.

ACFO Robert Semekor Kwaku Fiadzo also disclosed that four new stations had been proposed for siting at Kaase, Asokore Mampong, Kenyasi and Atwima Techiman.

He told the Ashanti File that the proposed station at Kaase is at an advanced stage, with the Chief of Atwima Techiman providing accommodation for the facility.

ACFO Fiadzo called for the support of the public and corporate entities to help the service embark on its infrastructural expansion.

He said the service would take its educational campaign to the constituents of Suame Magazine in a move to further reduce occurrences of fire in the city.

ACFO Fiadzo cautioned the public against improper use of naked light in lighting candles and mosquito coils, and careless handling of cigarette butts, electrical faults in loose contact of wires, current upsurge, overloading of electrical circuits, usage of overaged wires, illegal wiring connections, and use of substandard cables for wiring.

He also mentioned poor maintenance of vehicles, seen in brake faults, overheating of engine and cooling systems, poorly done maintenance work on faulty cars by unqualified auto mechanics and electricians, and unattended cooking and gas leakages as some of the major causes of fire.