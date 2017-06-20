5 June 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Nana Osei Kwadwo Takes Charge of Bekwai Traditional Area

By Sebastian R. Freiku

Nana Osei Kwadwo II has taken occupancy of the Ayeboafo Palace of Bekwai, after being presented with the inventory of the stool.

The Akwamuhene of Bekwai, Nana Ntiamoah Amankuo III, who, until the re-instatement of Nana Osei Kwadwo acted as the President of the Bekwai Traditional Council following the demise of Nana Karikari Appau II last year, supervised the handing over ceremony last Thursday (June 1) in the presence of all the divisional chiefs of the Bekwai Traditional Area.

Nana Osei Kwadwo ascended the Oyoko Ayeboafo Stool as Omanhene of the Bekwai Traditional Area, after swearing the oath of allegiance to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on May 15, 2017.

The new Chief, who was the Omanhene of Bekwai for 26 years under Otumfuo Osei Agyemang Prempeh and Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, has, since on April 13, 2017, sworn allegiance to the stool elders of Bekwai.

The Supreme Court, by a 3-2 majority decision on July11, 2008, occasioned the re-instatement of the new chief, by setting aside a conviction and sentence by the Court of Appeal that imposed a day's prison sentence on the former chief, noting that the whole allegation against the appellant (Nana Osei Kwadwo) was motivated by bad faith in the form of conspiracy to destool him and supported with perjured evidence to convict him.

