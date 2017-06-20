Gambia: Volleyball Coaches Refresher Course Wraps Up

Press Statement- A two-day coaching refresher course ended in Banjul Sunday under the auspices of Gambia Volleyball Federation at the Olympafrica center.

This is the second development program in the month following the refresher for the referees last weekend.

Local technicians were drawn across all the clubs affiliated with GVBF and was mentored by Level II holders Ebrima Nyass and Pa Barrow.

'This is a very important program in our yearly calendar and we are very committed to the course,' echoed Mr Bai Dodou Jallow acting president.

'Enhancing the capacity of our coaches and referees is very important to our action plan and we had made this pledged when we came into office some 3 years ago,' Jallow said.

He urged trained coaches to keep working hard to increase the know how of players.

'Your input can change the level of volleyball in The Gambia,' he said.

The second vice president Dembo Camara, Technical Director Pa Dodou Jallow and executive member Alagie Papou Jandi all echoed similar statements. The program was financed by Gambia Volleyball Federation.