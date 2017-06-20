20 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Why Was the Inauguration of the Think Tank Postponed?

WHY WAS THE INAUGURATION OF THE THINK TANK POSTPONED?

The inauguration of the think tank was scheduled for yesterday but when reporters got to state house to cover the event they were not allowed in and after a while they contacted an official who told them that it has been postponed but did not explain why or give a new date.

The think tank is supposed to be the brain of the government, guiding it in its policies and programmes and therefore has a significant role to play in the development of this nation. It's coming into being has been delayed since January and it needs not be further delayed.

Needless to say, it is interesting to note that when a journalist asked for list of the members of the think tank there was no response.

