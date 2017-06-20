20 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Gunjur Fishing Industry Needs Urgent Attention to Sustain Incomes and Employment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ever since large chunks of fish were littered on the beaches of Gunjur portions of which were found to be exhibiting strange colours, there have been accusations, denials, court action and now production is at a standstill.

The once vibrant fishing industry of Gunjur has suddenly come to a virtual halt manifesting itself as a plunging of earnings and unemployment.

The issues centre on Golden Lead. One issue is the protection of the environment while the other is the economic prosperity of the people of Gunjur and environ. Are they mutually exclusive? Is Golden Lead not capable of continuing production without hurting the environment? Are the NEA and other government agencies not capable of regularly monitoring the factory processes to ensure compliance?

If the answers to these questions are in the positive then a mechanism that will safeguard the environment once the factory starts operation should be worked out without delay.

The mechanism must also guard against dumping of fish and preservation of our fish resources.

Once the factory starts operation then all the associated problems will fall into place.

If one is not already in place it makes sense for the ministries of fisheries, the environment and trade and other relevant government agencies to set up a task force to handle this matter with urgency. The goal should be making the factory comply and saving employment and earnings. The wisdom of continuing with a court case when the factory is willing to comply should be put into question.

Gambia

Gambian Boxer Patrick Loses to Ex-German Olympian

UK-based Gambian boxer Patrick Mendy over the weekend bit the dust to German Olympian Stefan Härtel. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.