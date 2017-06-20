Gambia: Captain Sonko Arrested

Foroyaa have learned that Captain Jerreh Sonko, a serving member of the Gambia Armed Forces was arrested and taken to Yundum Barracks by the Military Police since Thursday, 15 June 2017.

A military source disclosed that Capt. Sonko was part of the senior soldiers who were stationed at Kanilai camp until their withdrawal following the establishment of the new government. "His wife, friends and relatives are allowed to visit him at the said Barracks," he said.

At the time of going to press, Lt. Col. Omar B. Bojang, the GAF spokesperson acknowledged Capt. Sonko's arrest and said that Capt. Jerreh is been investigated for illegally taking his rifle home in Sukuta. He said that Capt. Sonko is not detained but put under surveillance and the military calls it Restriction of Privilege (ROP).

When asked whether the officer has been charged, PRO B. Bojang responsed in the negative and said: "The officer is not under detention as the matter is been investigated and if he is found culpable, then disciplinary action will be taken as it is illegal in the Armed Forces to carry weapons such as rifles and take it home."

He said that Capt. Sonko is not put in a cell but was allowed to stay inside the Barracks and his movement at the Barracks has been limited. "He has been put under surveillance at the Barracks and our investigation is still going on because carrying weapons home are serious matters in the Armed Forces, and no one has to take weapons home without any justification and that is why they are investigating the matter.