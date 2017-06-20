20 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Will the Government Abandon the Policy of Skinning the Goat Twice?

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Gambia lacks industry and its private sector and public sector are not widespread. Hence its economy heavily depends on the informal sector which constitutes the tailors, carpenters, masons, market vendors, street vendors, photographers, welders, mechanics, shopkeepers, etc.

Often when governments that rely heavily on taxation to raise revenue get desperate to minimize the budget deficit they often increase that tax burden to unbearable proportions which has the tendency to be at loggerhead with the tax authorities or get out of business. This is like skinning the goat twice.

The GRA showed wisdom when it put aside its Machiavellian tactic of tax collection at Latrikunda and showed willingness to negotiate. The tailors there who are virtually seasonal workers relying on the feasts of 'koriteh' and 'tobaski' for their earnings will be able to contribute to the revenue and earn incomes - a win-win situation.

An alternative to heavy reliance on taxation to raise revenue is to use sovereign national wealth and invest in the productive sector such as the fishing and processing industries.

Gambia

Gambian Boxer Patrick Loses to Ex-German Olympian

UK-based Gambian boxer Patrick Mendy over the weekend bit the dust to German Olympian Stefan Härtel. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.