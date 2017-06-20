Gambian Boxer Patrick Loses to Ex-German Olympian

Photo: Twitter

UK-Based Gambian Boxer Patrick Mendy.

UK-based Gambian boxer Patrick Mendy over the weekend bit the dust to German Olympian Stefan Härtel.

26-year-old Mendy lost the bout on points in the tenth round as judges agreed on a final 96-93, 95-94 and 96-93 result in favour of Stefan Härtel.

It was the Gambian's thirteenth defeat in thirty-one duels. Mendy despite his streak of loses is a Super middleweight fighter boosting seventeen victories in thirty-three combats.

Patrick blamed his loss to the judges' 'poor verdict' in his post fight comments to Foroyaa Sport yesterday afternoon.

Patrick, dubbed the moniker, Tiger, turned professional in 2009 won 13th series of the prizefighter.