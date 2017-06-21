21 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Malawi to Determine Players Fate As She Cranes Prepare for African Championship

By Regina Nalujja

Kampala — The She-Cranes, Uganda's national netball team begins their quest for the African Netball Championship title on Saturday.

Before that, however, there are two trial games against Malawi Queens at the Lugogo MTN Arena starting today.

According to Stella Kwebiha the She-Cranes assistant coach it will be after today's trial match with Malawi that a team of 12 will be chosen to represent the country.

"These girls improve day after day and since we are at home it is okay to first study their performance and choose the final team later," Kwebiha observed.

The Malawi Queens arrived to Uganda on Sunday and they are residing at Eureka Hotel Ntinda.

Using one venue

The two team are sharing the Lugogo sports Arena for training as they await for the competition which is tipping off at the same venue on Saturday.

She Cranes will welcome back captain Peace Proscovia for the first time since the Loughborough Lightning shooter played for the country at the 2015 World Cup.

"I am glad to be playing back home and I call upon the team to work together and interact with each other to achieve victory," she said.

On the other hand Griffin Zagallo Saenda Malawi head coach says, he came in with his second team as the first team of professionals was failed by their respective clubs and they could not make it to the competitions.

Other countries that have confirmed participation in this tourney include South Africa the defending champions 2015, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

This is the first time for Uganda to host such an event and the last of its kind was in Botswana 2015 but Uganda didn't participate as they were in preparation for World Cup 2015 in Sydney Australia.

