Kampala — When Rudolph Tomjanovich Junior said "don't ever underestimate the heart of a champion" in 1996, no one knew the impact that statement would have.

The two-time NBA champion with Houston Rockets in the mid-90s saw something unique about teams that had made winning a habit. The ripple effect of his proclamation remains far reaching.

Pitso Mosimane is no 'Rudy' but he and his Mamelodi Sundowns players know what it takes to win the biggest games and triumph against adversity.

Today represents one such challenge as Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onayngo's Sundowns in in Tunisia to face giants Esperance in a Caf Champions' League group C encounter.

African champions Sundowns are in a precarious situation.

Masandawana lie third on four points, three behind leaders Esperance. They are also one adrift of St. George who occupy the last quarterfinal place.

However, previous success has made Sundowns' skipper Hlompho Kekana declare that they remain "the team to beat" in this year's competition.

"We are no longer underdogs, but rather the team to beat. It is normal for defending champions to be put under pressure," Kekana, who returns from injury told Sundown's official website.

"What remains for us is to remain humble in our approach, and to make sure we win our games," the midfielder added.

He has been at the centre of Sundowns' formidable record on the road as the South African are lethal on the break. So often, the breaks start with an Onyango throw to the wingers or a Kekana gem of a pass.

During last year's run, Mamelodi Sundowns only lost twice away from home, beaten 3-1 at Enyimba (Nigeria) and 1-0 at AS Vita (DR Congo).

The latter result was overturned by Caf.