East Africa: Bakkabulindi Installs Committee As East Africa School Games Take Shape

Kampala — Uganda's preparations for the 17th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association(Feassa) are beginning to take shape after sports minister Charles Bakkabulindi inaugurated the National Organising committee for the August games due in Gulu.

"I like these competitions because this is how the country grows. The Education and Sports ministry is not taking the lead but all of us are working together.

"We have organized bigger events such as the World Cross Country Championships and as always we have to make the most of the opportunity," Bakkabulindi said at the function held at the ministry headquarters at Embassy House in Kampala yesterday.

The committee includes Gulu LC V Mapenduzi Ojara, Assistant Commissioner for Sports Sammy Odong, Feassa chairman Justus Mugisha, Sr Hellen Lamunu and Robert Ojok the head teachers of the host schools among others.

According to Assistant Sports Commissioner Odong, members of the Feasssa inspection team will arrive in the country on Thursday ahead of the final inspection and departure on Sunday.

Final works

This is the sixth time Uganda is hosting the games that were first held in 2002 by defending overall champions Kenya.

"During the first inspection there was no swimming pool, stadium had no grass. The facilities were there but were not up to standard. So we are coming to see the final works," Feasssa chairman Justus Mugisha added.

Up to 3500 students and 500 officials are expected are for the games that will be hosted at St. Joseph College Layibi and Sacred Heart SS from August 17-27 in Gulu.