Uganda Imports Decline in 2016

Kampala — Reduction in volumes of imports has resulted into narrowing of Uganda's Current Account deficit by $1 billion (Shs3.6 trillion) over the last one year, saving the country from foreign exchange outflows.

Current account deficit is a measurement of a country's trade where the value of the goods and services it imports exceeds the value of goods it exports.

Answering questions during a news conference at the Central Bank headquarters on Monday, the executive director of research at Bank of Uganda (BoU), Dr Adam Mugume, said: "Uganda's current account deficit has declined to $1 billion in the period covering April 2016 to April 2017 compared to $2 billion (Shs7.170 trillion) in the period covering April 2015/ 2016."

Dr Mugume said reduction in the level of Uganda's current deficit is as a result of low imports by the private sector.

In the highlights in the monetary policy report of June 2017, the Central Bank says the current account balance improved by $43.9 million to a deficit of $131.1 million during the quarter ended April 2017.

"Relative to a year ago, the current account balance improved by $46.4 million from a deficit of $177.5 million," said BoU in the report.

The Central Bank report shows that the merchandise trade deficit widened by 9.5 per cent ($25 million) to $292 million on account of a 5.8 per cent decrease in export receipts, at the same time imports decreased by 2.2 per cent ($24 million) to $1.096 billion consisting of government project imports.

During the period, the services account balance improved by $14.9 million to a deficit of $109.8 million.

Direct investment inflows remained subdued, increasing by $7.8 million to $148 million.

The Central Bank says in the short term to medium term, the current account will remain vulnerable while inflows through the financial account may increase.