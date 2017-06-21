Uganda: The Holy Spirit Led Seven-Year-Old Kityo to Pray for Bobi Wine

interview

A video of a seven-year-old boy praying for Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, the aspirant of the Kyadondo East Parliamentary seat made rounds on social media recently.

Tell me briefly about yourself

My name is Alex Kityo, aged seven. I am in Primary One at Bright Future Primary School, Gayaza. I live in Manyangwa town in Gayaza. I am passionate about spreading God's word.

How did you come to pray for Bobi Wine?

I was home when my uncle asked me if I could pray for Bobi Wine. I responded in affirmative but he did not believe me. He doubted whether I could stand before a huge crowd. I disproved him when I stood on the stage, held a microphone and started to pray.

Weren't you afraid?

Praying does not cause shame because it is better than anything else. I always feel free when praying because I know I am doing the right thing.

When you made him kneel down, what was on your mind?

I just felt the Holy Spirit coming down unto me with instructions to ask Bobi Wine to humble himself before God. All I said during that prayer were the words the Holy Spirit directed me to speak. I do not remember what I prayed for but I am sure I declared victory and favour upon him.

When did you start preaching?

I started when I was in Top Class at Joe and Joe Nursery School, Manyangwa. I used to preach to fellow pupils at break and lunch time.

How did you learn how to preach?

God taught me. One day, heard a voice telling me to stand up and go pray for people. My soul told me that I would not manage but I decided to follow what God had asked me to do.

My village mates and children were my first flock. One day, I asked my mother to wake up at 5am so that I can pray for her for I had received a vision to do so but she refused

How do you feel when preaching?

Words just spill out when I open my mouth to pray. I find I have with no control over what I say. When praying, I feel motivated even to pray more.

What is your favourite verse in the bible?

I have two verses I like the most. First is Matthew 18 where God calls upon people to be humble like children for the kingdom of God is for people like them. I also love Samuel 27 where David had confidence in God to destroy Saul.

What motivated you to start preaching?

I have always loved listening to Pastor Aloysius Bugingo. With time, I developed the urge to meet him. So, I decided to start fasting and praying so I could meet him. I attempted to meet him one time but I was blocked by the ushers. Later, through Ms Teddy Bugingo, I met him.

How did you react when you met him?

I wanted to get a chance to also pray for people at Ps Bugingo's church, and he made this happen. He sweats a lot while delivering the summons so I wanted to also wipe his face. He carried me and gave me his handkerchief and I wiped his face.

How do you minister while at school?

I pray at school assemblies, in class and I feel happy praying for my peers. I love two things in my life; preaching the gospel and studying. I love doing all that is required of me by my teachers so that I do not get in trouble with any of them.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I wanted to be a doctor but after this calling from God, I just want to use the rest of my life to preach the gospel. I want to dedicate my life to praying and helping people.

Share with me some of the benefits you have got from preaching?

I prayed for my parents to build a house so we could stop renting and they did. I also wanted to see Pastor Bugingo physically, my dad to buy a car and for me to get a bursary. I got all these.

Have any of the people you have prayed for shared any testimonies?

Yes, many of them testify. Just recently, my brother bought a stolen phone and was arrested at Kayunga Police. I went to the police station and prayed for him. He was later acquitted. He returned giving glory to God.

What would be your final advice to children?

I encourage them to pray and love God since He loves us too. I pray for all those children who are persecuted and kept in remand homes not to lose hope for I am keeping them in my prayers at all times.

About Alex

Best Song: Wanjagala by Judith Babirye

Best Friend: Abdul Mugambe

Best Movie: Passion of the Christ

Best dish: All food in the country that God provides.

Best teacher: Mr Eddy Kigozi because he gave me a bursary.

