21 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Africa: Russia Govt Issues 2018 World Cup Travel Guidelines

Photo: A.Savin/Wikipedia
Russia's Moscow city view from the observation point of Imperia Tower.
By Stephen Wandera

Kampala — Football fans intending to travel to Russia to watch the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals are to be issued with personalized identity cards.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, fans are advised to adhere to the new guidelines. "We are in receipt of an official communication by the government of the Russian Federation through its embassy in Kampala about visa requirements for spectators of the above events in Russian," said Ms Margaret A. Kafeero Head Public Diplomacy Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A statement emailed to Daily Monitor yesterday read:, "Foreign citizens visiting Russia for the Fifa World Cup 2018 and the Fifa Confederations Cup 2017 will enter and leave the Russian Federation with a personalized spectator card ("Fan-ID")."

She further explained that the period of the visa-free entry for the spectators of the Confederations Cup is from June 12, 2017. The period of visa-free entry for spectators of the 2018 World Cup will be communicated in due course."

Ms Kafeero noted that the Embassy of the Russian Federation requested the foreign affairs ministry to inform the general public and all air carriers operating in Uganda as well as border and immigration control authorities.

Africa

