21 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Shell V-Power Pearl Rally Entries Sent to FIA in Paris

By Fred Musisi Kiyingi

Kampala — The entry list of 57 crews for the 19th edition of the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally 2017 was on Monday sent to the Federation of International Automobile (FIA) headquarters in Paris as per the regulations.

"It is a mandatory requirement for record purposes for FIA to have the entry list," Katende Mukiibi, the event secretary, explained.

The event, which is the 4th round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) as well as 5th round of NRC, will run in Luweero and Kayunga districts on June 30 and July 01. The list has 10 foreign crews, including ARC leader Jaspreet Singh and Manvir Baryan both from Kenya. The latter last weekend won his second Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) event this year.

The local crews are led by current championship leader Ronald Ssebuguzi (Evo X), Duncan ' Kikankane' Mubiru ( EvoX) and Alwi Hassan (Subaru N14) who won last year's event.

Others are Desh Kananura (Subaru N14) - back after six months, Ambrose Byona ( Evo IX) Kuku Ranjit ( Evo X), Musa Kabega ( Evo IX), Arthur Blick Jr ( Subaru N10), Fred Wampamba ( Subaru N10), Grace Lubega ( Subaru N12), Omar Mayanga ( Evo X) and Christakis Fitidis ( Evo X) among others. The event will have over 200km of competitive sections.

This year's event has been supported by Hima Cement, Lato Milk, Silver Springs Hotel Fire and safety appliances Ltd, ICEA, World Wide Movers and Scoul.

