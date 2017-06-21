Uganda: What's At Stake in the Unfolding Apaa Violence?

opinion

Time and again, the world has witnessed peasants dispossessed of their lands through coercion in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, resulting in highly unequal land distribution often followed by peasant uprisings.

The case of Apaa land conflict in West Nile seems to depict no exception to this historical trend world over. A 40-square-kilometre plot in Apaa (the equivalent of 70 football pitches) is reported to be at the centre of a power struggle between locals in the Acholi sub-region and government officials, amidst claims of land grabbing.

By and large, residents of Apaa fear that plans to draw up new boundaries delineated by conspicuous mark stones between the Amuru and Adjumani districts will consist of the prelude to mass evictions, as in 2012 when the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) allegedly evicted over 6,000 residents to make way for a game reserve.

In the countdown to independence, the then British colonial government undertook some context-specific land administration measures, which essentially generated land ownership inequalities and resulted into regressive land use policies.

In the case of Apaa, then geographically situated in amalgamated map of West Nile, the colonial government issued a policy instrument in 1954 which dictated the gazettment of then Apaa hunting ground following an outbreak of the tse tse fly epidemic.

From that time on, the known Apaa hunting ground metamorphosed into the East Madi game reserve. The rapid growth in land-based investments or large-scale land deals since 2007 - a phenomenon unmatched since colonial times -following the multi-faceted food and energy crises, has put Africa at the centre of a global 'land grab'.

It is sub-Saharan Africa's not-yet-fully-tapped potential of arable land that has lured investors motivated by projections of rising food and energy prices and by the allure of cheap land and water rights.

As capital's response to declining profitability rates in the context of converging food, financial, energy and ecological crises, vast tracts of land and other natural resources have been acquired in the global South through a variety of coercive mechanisms.

In the case of Uganda alone, according to Guilliano Martiniello's latest publication on the topic, large-scale commercial deals implemented between 2008 and 2011 represented 14.6 per cent of national agricultural land.

In line with this, many a sub-Saharan African government have often allocated to investors land that is occupied, used, or claimed through custom by local people, resulting in disrupted livelihoods and even conflict.

Although much of the appropriated land is used for agricultural production, some of it is utilised for environmental conservation. Increased investor interest in large-scale agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa has led to "land grabs," to the extent that millions of hectares of land have been claimed by investors, with poor land governance leading to violations of principles of responsible agro-investment and dispossession of local communities.

It is, hence, reported that the dynamics surrounding the appropriation of this Apaa land by Uganda Wildlife Authority and the processes through which Lake Albert Safaris Ltd (LASL) which is owned by South African nationals fronted by a named Bruce Martin, constitute the points of contestation in the unfolding on the demarcation exercise of two districts.

WAY OUT?

Uganda's 1995 Constitution and 1998 Land Act vests land in the citizens of Uganda, recognizing public, private, and customary ownership of land.

While land in urban areas, some government-owned land, and land held by noncitizens is held under 49-year and 99-year leaseholds, customary rights, in the estimation of F K Byamugisha (2014), constitute about 62 per cent of land in Uganda.

Some voices are concerned that the government is playing a central role in facilitating community land appropriation in West Nile by precipitating a people's marginalisation and obstructing the displaced communities from successfully reconstituting the households and livelihood systems that were destroyed during the two-decade long armed conflict?

What sense of citizenship would the state then be bestowing upon the now-disregarded populace of Apaa sub-parish?

Aware of the fact that the current Apaa land wrangle encapsulates five key parties to the conflict: (a) the local population resident of Apaa sub-parish, (b) the district leadership of Amuru (and Acholi-land by extension), (c) the district leadership of Adjumani (and Madi-land by extension), (d) the semi-autonomous government agencies of UWA and NFA, and (e) two organs of the state (parliament and the executive), a three-pronged diplomatic mediation endeavour may be in order.

The first level of mediation would concentrate on consensus-building among the Amuru district leadership, followed by a shuttle diplomacy between Amuru and Adjumani for common resolution of the Apaa land wrangle, and then culminating in a steadfast engagement with the two organs of the state for a definite resolution of the conflict.

In line with this suggestion, an interest-free committee chosen from the newly-launched Uganda Elders Forum (UEF) would be appropriate for this mediation endeavour.

The author is an assistant lecturer at Uganda Martyrs University.