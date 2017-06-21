Nigeria: Leave My Wife Out of Politics, Amaechi Warns Wike

Abuja — The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has warned his successor, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, to leave his and his other family members out of politics and stop making baseless accusations.

The minister, reacted angrily to the allegation levelled against his wife, Judith Amaechi by Wike, also described his successor as a thug who could hardly speak good English and threatened to expose the governor's wife "if he (Wike) does not shut up his mouth."

Recall that on Monday, Rivers governor had alleged that each commissioner and local government chairman in Rivers State during Amaechi's tenure, paid Amaechi's wife, Judith, N3m and N2m monthly, respectively.

Amaechi, while to the allegation, said "By accident of Goodluck Jonathan, I don't want to attribute it to God, but by the accident of Jonathan, the man takes office and talks rubbish. My wife and family, including my younger brothers and sisters, no one had access to government when I was governor.

"Even as minister, nobody will have such because it is not a family business. It is government business. But the problem with Nyesom Wike, and I want you to state this, if he doesn't shut up his mouth and do his work I will bring his wife to the focus. You see I've been very matured not to talk about his wife.

"But if Wike does not close his mouth and talk about my wife anymore, I will bring out his wife. My wife will never do such, we don't do family business. I care about transparency. My wife is a trader. She buys and sells and Wike knows that."

Reacting to another allegation that he squandered over N30 billion belonging to Rivers State, the minister asked, "And you believe that? The man who says I owned about $50m in Lagos and could no prove it? Is it the same man you believe? The man who said I didn't pay salaries until I left office and now he is saying no, it is pensioners that I didn't pay. Do you believe such a man?

"Do you think such a man is well? You believe Nyesom Wike is well? First, he doesn't know how to speak English, he is poorly dressed, he is a thug, and you bring me to focus with that kind of a man?"

On the decision of the Rivers government to handle some of the issues leveled against him in court, Amaechi said that his team was not given fair hearing by the panel set up in the state.

Amaechi said, "Which court, okay let him go to court. He has no fact and he maligns people's character. The process is that, you set up a tribunal, but we've questioned the tribunal, we were not given fair hearing."