Nigeria: 3 Rotting Human Heads Found in Osun Building

Osogbo — The ancient town of Gbogan in Ayedade Local Government Council of Osun State is soaked in tension when decomposing human bodies were found inside a house in the community.

Three decomposing heads and other human body parts were were discovered inside a four-room building at the Idifa located at Ile-Eesu compound in Gbogan.

The shocking discovery was a result of a very offensive odour perceived by some locals in the area who called the attention of other residents to the building and insisted that the guiding must be searched.

When some youths eventually break into the house which was occupied by an 80-year-old man, Lamidi Abioye, who lives alone, the decomposing parts of human bodies littered the building. The occupant of the building was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, SP Folasade Odoro said the suspect claimed that he is a herbalist. Odoro assured that the matter would be properly investigated and that the suspect would be brought to book.