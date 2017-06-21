Malawi's awarding winning rapper Tay Grin, who performed at the Secret Solstice Festival 2017 in Reykjavik, Iceland on June 17, met Reykjavik Dagur Bergþóruson Eggertsson and Secret Solstice Festival owner Jon Olafsson.

The rapper, who earlier own presented American rapper Rick Ross a gift, will join fellow artists in a concert on June 21 to raise awareness of girls' education in Malawi.

According to a press release issued by Black Rhyno Entertainment, Tay Grin will perform at the Bjor and Bindi Concert on June 21.

"I will join a number of artists from Iceland during this concert. As I said before leaving Malawi, raising awareness of girls' education in Malawi is my passion," he said.

Tay Grin, who is the first Malawian to perform at the Secret Solstice Festival, said he cherished his performance and experience in Iceland.

"It is quite a good experience to perform here but the most important thing is to meet a lot of artists and share experiences. I represented Malawi well and apart from music, I want to continue pursuing the other causes which include raising awareness of girls' education in Malawi," he said.

Among others, Tay Grin shared experiences with American rapper Rick Ross and presented him with a walking stick which is "a symbol of power."

"I told Rozay that where I am from, kings carry a staff [walking stick] like the one I gave him. I got that particular one made for him before I left Malawi. It's made from rare African wood reserved for royalty. [Rozay] being the biggest boss, I felt it was only right to give him such a gift as great symbol of power and respect," he said.

Tay Grin also had the opportunity to meet the mayor of Reykjavik and Secret Solstice Festival owner.

"It was a wonderful company and the mayor appreciated the efforts I am making especially to increase awareness of girls' education in Malawi. As an artist, my duty is to use every opportunity to advance causes that will improve the well being of people who deserve our support," he said.

From Iceland, Tay Grin will perform in Johannesburg on June 24 and Pretoria on June 25. He will fly to United States of America to perform in Dallas, Texas on July 1 and South Bend, Indiana on July 8. Tay Grin will finish his tour with a performance on July 29 in Ireland.