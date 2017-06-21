Rwanda: Meet Rumariza, the Self-Made Artist

Brave Rumariza is fast becoming one of Rwanda's most promising artists.

Known as Brave Tangs in the art world, Rumariza is an artist with a focus on painting. Having joined the art industry in 2013, the painter now wants to become one of the country's most outstanding painters.

Rumariza embarked on his path into arts when he joined Yego Arts gallery four years ago, where he met different experienced artists that honed his skills in art.

Rumariza says that when he started working at Yego Arts, he was challenged by the different experienced artists who worked at the gallery.

"When you are beginning as an artist, there is a lot you are lacking, because even though you have the talent, you might lack the resources to get all the materials you need to do your work as an artist," he says.

Although the beginning was not easy, he never gave up. He kept pushing and knew that being as creative as possible, even with limited resources, was the only way out. He was inspired to come up with canvas paintings which looked unique and outstanding.

For a young emerging artist, other artists couldn't help him or even give him space to display his work and this made him even more determined to pursue his passion. He has never looked back.

He says that he gets most of the inspiration through observation of different art works, or in places where there are many people.

"I thrive on what I see in society, which at times many artists don't see," he says.

Showing off some of his pieces with different themes like work, society, city life, progress and others, Rumariza comes off as someone who understands what he is doing.

Some of his paintings reflect modern buildings and symbolism such as using stars in the sky, while another piece themed "Rwanda" focuses on the prosperity and progress the country has made.

Beyond painting, he also does installations and sculptures.

Rumariza is a self-made artist. He did his primary school at Mere du Verbe and Rugando Primary schools before he joined Ecole Secondaire de Kacyiru for O'Level and did his A' Level at ADB Nyarutarama where he specialized in telecommunication and electronics.

He uses acrylics on canvas, wood, wires, and other materials. The 19-year-old Rumariza says he intends to pursue his art passion alongside other exploits like education. For now he says he wants to stand out as a prosperous artist.