Photo: Daily Monitor

Slain former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi (file photo).

Kampala — Police have warned the family of slain spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, against spreading rumours and false propaganda regarding the investigations into his murder.

Mr Asan Kasingye, police spokesperson, said since the death of Kaweesi, some family members have continued to claim that they know who killed him and accused police of shielding the killers.

"We have realized that relatives and neighbours of our fallen AIGP Kaweesi converge on 17th of every month to remember him. But some of the relatives have gone ahead to name our officers claiming they participated in his killing. We would like to ask the family to stop such false accusations and let police do its investigations," Mr Kasingye said.

AIGP Kaweesi was killed on March 17, near his home in Kulambiro alongside his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo. The three were killed by gunmen allegedly moving on motorcycles.

Police have since arrested more than 20 suspects of which 13 have already been arraigned before court whereas other suspects are being detained at police's high profile detention facility at Nalufenya in Jinja District.

Mr Kasingye said some of the relatives claim that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nickson Agasirwe was among the masterminds of Kaweesi killing. SSP Agasirwe currently has no official duty since he was dropped as Special Operations Unit (SOU) commander in May.

"We want to assure the family members and the entire public that we are a 100 per cent sure that we have the right suspects in this crime. I personally looked at their files before they were submitted to DPP and I am convinced we have the right suspects," Mr Kasingye said.

Police said there over seven suspects at Nalufenya including Kamwenge town council mayor Godfrey Byamukama who are being interrogated and they would be brought before court as soon as the investigations are complete.

He further noted that two suspects were released last week after the investigating team realized there was nothing connecting them to Kaweesi's murder. He dismissed reports that one Muwonge, a resident of Namungona was in police cells in regard to Kaweesi murder. He said he had cross checked with all the police stations in the country and they did not any suspects called Muwonge from Kampala.