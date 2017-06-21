20 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

African Boxing Championship - Two Wins, Two Losses On Day One

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Kampala — Welterweight Muzamir 'King Kong' Kakande launched a successful campaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2017 with a 3-0 victory over DR Congo's Tshabu Nzoba at the African Confederation Boxing Championship (AFBC) in Brazzaville, Congo.

The unanimous decision victory prepares Kakande for longer fights, contrary to his penchant for summarised wins thanks to his knockout ability. He admitted it was a tough fight.

The Bombers camp got a huge boost when middleweight Yusuf Babu furiously knocked out Algeria's Boudia Azzouz. However, light heavy Reagan Ssimbwa suffered a knockout against Nigeria's Richard Egowa. Heavyweight Shafic Kiwanuka was also eliminated by Cape Verde's Nelo Lopes.

Babu fights again this evening, while Juma Miiro and Geoffrey Kakeeto make their continental debuts today.

Accommodation woes

Meanwhile, super heavy David Ayiti is close to the much coveted medal bracket after getting a bye, but he could lose the mental concentration after his passport was confiscated by hotel administration for accommodation fee arrears.

Joshua Kizza and three others are in the same boat--requiring US$2700 to sort this disturbing mess.

