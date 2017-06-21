South Africa: Actress Shot in Randburg

An actress was shot and wounded during a home invasion in Randburg early on Wednesday, Netcare911 paramedics said.

Spokesperson Chris Botha said initial reports indicate that she was shot twice when several gunmen entered her home on a smallholding shortly after midnight.

She was found by the advanced life support team in a serious but stable condition.

After being treated on the scene she was taken to hospital.

The name of the actress has not yet been released.

Further details to follow.

Source: News24