20 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kibiti Residents Flee Their Homes After Hearing Sound of Gunshots

Kibiti — Some Muyuy villagers in Kibiti have reportedly fled their houses after they heard several gunshots.

One of the villagers, who fled their houses, Mr Khalid Mtani, said the gunshots were fired from Mbunguroni Forest near the village.

The incident, according to him, occurred on Sunday at about 19.30pm.

As a result, he said, residents of Mkata and Msogole hamlets at Muyuyu Village began fleeing to the neighboring villages for fear of their lives.

Mr Mtani explained that he and 13 fellow villagers were forced to flee to Mchukwi Village, while others, who were many fled to other villages and some sought refuge to unknown places.

However, Coast Region Police Commander Onesmo Lyanga said the police weren't aware of the incident.

