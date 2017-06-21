21 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: President Kagame Winds Up Zambia Visit

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: New Times
President Kagame is seen off from Kenneth Kaunda airport by Zambian President Edgar Lungu.
By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame yesterday returned from Zambia after a two-day state visit.

The visit, which was at the invitation of his counterpart President Edgar Lungu, was aimed at fostering closer partnership and cooperation between the two nations.

Prior to his departure from Zambia, President Kagame travelled to Kafue District to tour Kafue Steel Company run by Universal Mining and Chemicals Industries Limited.

The firm, founded in 1989, manufactures iron and steel products from Zambian iron ores, manganese ores and coal in an integrated and sustainable and environmentally-friendly way.

Kagame described the plant as a big step taken to produce steel for African industries.

"Here is a good sign of a big step that has been taken to produce steel for our industries, that whole value chain is necessary for the foundations of industrialisation of our economies, Zambia's, Rwanda's and Africa's as a whole," President Kagame said.

While in Zambia, Kagame witnessed the signing of three bilateral agreements; an air services agreement, a memorandum of understanding on defence and security cooperation, and an extradition treaty between the two nations.

He called for increased interactions between citizens of the two nations which would serve to build stronger economic ties.

His host, President Lungu, said that his nation looks forward to sharing experiences with Rwanda as well as developing closer ties for mutual benefit.

More on This

Fostering Relations - Kagame Visits Zambia

President Paul Kagame has called on Rwandans living abroad as refugees to return back home. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.