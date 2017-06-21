Rwanda: President Kagame Winds Up Zambia Visit

Photo: New Times

President Kagame is seen off from Kenneth Kaunda airport by Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

President Paul Kagame yesterday returned from Zambia after a two-day state visit.

The visit, which was at the invitation of his counterpart President Edgar Lungu, was aimed at fostering closer partnership and cooperation between the two nations.

Prior to his departure from Zambia, President Kagame travelled to Kafue District to tour Kafue Steel Company run by Universal Mining and Chemicals Industries Limited.

The firm, founded in 1989, manufactures iron and steel products from Zambian iron ores, manganese ores and coal in an integrated and sustainable and environmentally-friendly way.

Kagame described the plant as a big step taken to produce steel for African industries.

"Here is a good sign of a big step that has been taken to produce steel for our industries, that whole value chain is necessary for the foundations of industrialisation of our economies, Zambia's, Rwanda's and Africa's as a whole," President Kagame said.

While in Zambia, Kagame witnessed the signing of three bilateral agreements; an air services agreement, a memorandum of understanding on defence and security cooperation, and an extradition treaty between the two nations.

He called for increased interactions between citizens of the two nations which would serve to build stronger economic ties.

His host, President Lungu, said that his nation looks forward to sharing experiences with Rwanda as well as developing closer ties for mutual benefit.