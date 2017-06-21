Dar es Salaam — The national soccer team captain Mbwana Samatta is now one of the most sought-after players in Europe, it has been revealed.

A number of English Premier League clubs are interested in recruiting the gifted, who plies his trade with KRC Genk of Belgium.

But they will face competition from Spain's La Liga, Serie A (Italy) and Bundesliga (Germany) sides, which are also interested in roping in the player.

Samatta, who has three years remaining on his current contract with KRC Genk, revealed yesterday that he has attracted interest following his stunning performances for his team in the Belgium Premier League.

"All I want to do is play. I'm at an age where I have to play," Mbwana said. "Many teams in Europe have shown interest in recruiting me, but they have to wait until 2020 when my contract with KRC Genk expires," he said.

But he fell short of naming the team, saying his club would make them public if need be. Nearly two years ago, Mbwana was named the African Player of the Year - for players based in Africa.

Mbwana, then one of the key players for DR Congo's TP Mazembe, became the first from East Africa to win the coveted prize, reserved for footballers plying their trade on the continent.

The forward garnered a total of 127 points for the DR Congo and African Champions TP Mazembe, ahead of his TP Mazembe teammate and DR Congo goalkeeper Robert Muteba Kidiaba, who amassed 88 points. Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah trailed in third place with 63 points.

Samatta was a key figure as TP Mazembe won last year's CAF Champions League crown scoring seven goals in the process and finished as the competition's top scorer.