20 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Top European Clubs Now Eye Tanzania's Samatta

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Taifa Stars captain, Mbwana Samatta (file photo).
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — The national soccer team captain Mbwana Samatta is now one of the most sought-after players in Europe, it has been revealed.

A number of English Premier League clubs are interested in recruiting the gifted, who plies his trade with KRC Genk of Belgium.

But they will face competition from Spain's La Liga, Serie A (Italy) and Bundesliga (Germany) sides, which are also interested in roping in the player.

Samatta, who has three years remaining on his current contract with KRC Genk, revealed yesterday that he has attracted interest following his stunning performances for his team in the Belgium Premier League.

"All I want to do is play. I'm at an age where I have to play," Mbwana said. "Many teams in Europe have shown interest in recruiting me, but they have to wait until 2020 when my contract with KRC Genk expires," he said.

But he fell short of naming the team, saying his club would make them public if need be. Nearly two years ago, Mbwana was named the African Player of the Year - for players based in Africa.

Mbwana, then one of the key players for DR Congo's TP Mazembe, became the first from East Africa to win the coveted prize, reserved for footballers plying their trade on the continent.

The forward garnered a total of 127 points for the DR Congo and African Champions TP Mazembe, ahead of his TP Mazembe teammate and DR Congo goalkeeper Robert Muteba Kidiaba, who amassed 88 points. Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah trailed in third place with 63 points.

Samatta was a key figure as TP Mazembe won last year's CAF Champions League crown scoring seven goals in the process and finished as the competition's top scorer.

More on This

Taifa Stars's Samatta Signs Deal With Diamond Trust Bank

The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, captain Mbwana Samatta has signed a six-month endorsement contract with Diamond… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.