Rwanda: Civil Aviation Revises Airport Parking Fee

Vehicles entering Kigali International Aiport will pay parking fees starting from Rwf 3,000, up from Rwf 1,000 effective July 1, 2017.

According to Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority (RCAA), the organisation that manages airports in the country, the increase will help finance the ongoing improvements in service delivery and security.

"Kigali International Airport is entirely financed by user fees and it is constantly improving service quality," Tony Barigye the public relations officer RCAA said.

For the first hour, vehicles accessing the airport will pay Rwf3,000 and Rwf 500 for every additional hour.

The rates apply to all types cars.

For the last two consecutive years, Kigali International Airport was ranked twice among the top ten best airports in Africa after surveys based on client feedback pointed to appreciation in the overall service received at the airport.

The survey was conducted by Sleeping Airports, a globally reputable Canadian travel and hospitality firm.

Sleeping Airports, through their website, www.sleepinginairports.net, is a recognised travelllers' online guide established in 1996 as a platform for passengers to share their airport experiences around the world.

Over the last three years, the airport has undergone major upgrades to a tune of more than $30m.

There are still ongoing works, with a new apron, three taxiways and a hangar in the offing.

RCAA has also invested in the latest air navigation services including embedding technologies in air traffic management, advanced weather observing systems and the Bird Avoidance System that helps eliminate bird strikes along the runway.

On its website RCAA explained that the increase in parking fees will support its efforts towards ensuring safety, security and providing efficient services to passengers, aircraft and cargo.

Some people took to social media to complain about the increment of the fees, with some suggesting that there should be a plan for airport shuttle buses or lanes for taxis and drop-off.