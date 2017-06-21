Rwanda: Women Tipped on Electoral Process

Rwandan women have been urged to actively participate in the forthcoming Presidential Election slated for August.

The Minister for Gender and Family Promotion, Esperance Nyirasafari, made the call on Monday while addressing a group of women from the City of Kigali who had turned up for a civic education meeting at Petit Stade in Kigali.

"Voting to a woman is consolidation of our development process; to consolidate inclusive development that puts emphasis on women," Nyirasafari said.

She urged women to visit demarcated voting sites around the country and even participate in decorating, cleaning up of the voting rooms, and turn up in big numbers on voting day.

Rwandan women should be a light to others and check with neighbours whether they have all that is required to participate in the Presidential Election on August 4, Nyirasafari added.

She said Rwandans, particularly women, should take elections seriously as a way to consolidate growth, peace and stability in the country.

Women who were in attendance were asked to share civic education lessons with their friends and families in their respective localities.

Patricia Muhongerwa, the City vice mayor in charge of social affairs, rallied the women on patriotism.

Addressing the issue of women's influence in the country, Muhongerwa spoke of the need to own up the electoral process and other national development initiatives to facilitate their implementation.

Anita Mutesi, the president of the Forum for Female Parliamentarians of Rwanda (FFRP), said women have great power but they often do not realise it.

"If they work together and love each other a lot can be achieved," she said.

Mutesi also told women to guard their dignity jealously and to confidently compete for leadership positions in the country.